ICASA council appointments await final administrative step

The National Assembly has adopted the report recommending four appointments to the ICASA council.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has welcomed the adoption of the report recommending four appointments to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) council.

This follows his selection of the preferred four candidates and subsequent sitting by the National Assembly to consider the report with the recommended persons to fill the vacancies.

The nominated candidates to fill the current vacancies are Dr Charley Lewis, Dr Tshifhiwa Joshua Maumela, former Broadband Infraco CEO Andrew Matseke and Karabo Mohale.

Once appointed, the new councillors will serve on the council for a four-year term.

“These individuals were selected based on a careful evaluation of their qualifications and experience. Collectively, they offer a balanced mix of continuity and new insight that will support ICASA’s work as an independent regulator,” says a communications ministry statement.

ICASA plays a vital role in regulating SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast sectors. Its council is the highest decision-making body, consisting of eight members and a chairperson.

A fully-constituted council is essential to enabling effective oversight, driving innovation and protecting consumers in a rapidly-evolving digital environment, notes the statement.

The vacancies came about after the four-year term of former councillors Yolisa Kedama, Lewis, Peter Zimri and Luthando Mkumatela ended last November.

According to the ministry, the process will now await the publication of the report in the announcements, tabling and committee reports of Parliament by the speaker of Parliament – the final administrative step that will allow the nominated councillors to officially commence their duties.

Following this, the minister will proceed with the formal appointment of the four members to the ICASA council, in accordance with section 5 of the ICASA Act, 2000 (Act No 13 of 2000), it adds.