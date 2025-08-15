ITWeb TV: TikTok enables monetisation the African way

In this episode of ITWeb TV, Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations at TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, discusses monetisation opportunities, programmes available for African content creators, and how TikTok is empowering creators to take their skills to the next level. #TikTok #ITWebtv

TikTok is ramping up its efforts to educate African creators about the platform’s monetisation tools, following widespread misunderstanding about the earning potential on the app.

The TikTok monetisation topic made headlines this year, and communications minister Solly Malatsi also sparked a heated debate when he advocated for more lucrative programmes for South African content creators.

Speaking at the TikTok Safer Internet Summit 2025 in Cape Town, Malatsi highlighted the platform's potential to transform lives and careers, but emphasised the need for better remuneration for creators.

In an ITWeb TV interview, Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations at TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We’ve had a number of initiatives where we’ve invited creators, journalists and government stakeholders to talk about the monetisation features and tools that we have. Something we picked up is that there was a misunderstanding around what monetisation on TikTok actually looks like.”

Sidwaba reiterated that TikTok offers a suite of monetisation tools designed to reward creativity, many of which are available across Sub-Saharan Africa. These include features such as live gifting, which allows viewers to send creators virtual gifts during livestreams.

There are also video gifts for pre-recorded content and effect creator rewards, where creators design high-quality virtual effects and earn cash rewards. The subscription model allows creators to build loyal communities where they offer exclusive perks and unique experiences to their loyal fans for a monthly fee. African creators can also collaborate with music artists to promote songs and participate in viral video campaigns. Rewards are based on the performance of these videos.

However, one highly-publicised programme, the TikTok content creator programme, is not available in any Sub-Saharan market and currently operates in only seven markets worldwide – the US, UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil.

Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations at TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Tailored for Africa

Sidwaba stressed that the short-form video giant does not take a one-size-fits-all approach. An example is the 2021 Rising Voices initiative, developed in partnership with South Africa’s National Film and Video Foundation.

“Through an open call, 100 creators were selected for a series of bootcamps with industry professionals and TikTok experts. At the programme’s conclusion, 10 creators received cash grants. That is an example of a programme that was only available to creators in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.”

She highlighted that eligibility requirements vary across monetisation features. For example, artists and live gifting creators need only 1 000 followers, while short-video subscription creators require 10 000 followers and 100 000 views in the previous calendar month.

Sidwaba added that TikTok reviews creators’ compliance with its community guidelines before granting access.

Its “Safer Together” programme enlists creators to produce educational content about TikTok’s safety tools, working alongside moderators. The most recent rollout, according to Sidwaba, included expanding the programme by creating more vernacular content.

“We collaborated with creators in Nigeria who created content in Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa. In Kenya, we worked with content creators who created content in Swahili and in South Africa we worked with content creators who created content in isiZulu, English and Afrikaans.

“This approach helps us understand user needs and address challenges in using our safety features and tools. Our goal is to educate users and improve their understanding of our safety tools.”

Sidwaba believes TikTok has levelled the playing field for creators. “It’s an all-in-one platform; no need for an HD camera, external lighting, or expensive editing tools.”

The platform’s recommendation algorithm personalises each user’s ‘For You’ feed based on engagement signals like watch time, shares, trending sounds and hashtags.

Sidwaba noted that unlike traditional social networks, TikTok’s content distribution is driven by a content graph rather than a social graph, meaning virality depends on content quality, not follower count. “If your video is engaging enough to trigger likes, comments and full watches, the algorithm will push it to more people.”

For those looking to improve their skills, TikTok’s Creator Academy is available in-app and via a dedicated web portal.

“The lack of knowledge about TikTok is one of our biggest challenges, but also a big opportunity. We’re committed to investing in education so creators know exactly what TikTok has to offer.”