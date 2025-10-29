ITWebGRC2025: Leaders must drive ethical, sustainable governance

Tumi Dlamini, CEO, Organisation for Global Africa Cooperation.

Organisational leadership is fundamental to building a culture of accountability, transparency and integrity – the foundation of ethical and sustainable governance.

This will be the core message of a keynote presentation by Tumi Dlamini, CEO of the Organisation for Global Africa Cooperation, at the ITWeb GRC 2025 event on 30 October at The Forum, The Campus, in Bryanston.

Dlamini will outline how leaders can instil ethical governance, focusing on its critical role in strategic decision-making. According to Dlamini, a solid governance foundation depends on the example set by leadership.

Company leaders must focus on transparency and accountability, encouraging frank and open communication with all stakeholders. They are also responsible for ensuring that governance structures align the organisation's goals with stakeholder expectations.

A major focus will be navigating compliance within a data-driven economy. Dlamini will address how evolving regulations are being shaped by technological forces like AI, cross-border data flows, cyber security and ESG mandates.

According to Dlamini, business leaders must move beyond simply creating policies to taking deliberate, proactive steps to enforce them.

Her presentation will conclude with practical advice for decision-makers on embedding ethical and sustainable governance into their organisations.

Click here for more information and to register.