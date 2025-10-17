ITWebGRC2025: Tackling third-party, supply chain cyber risks

Rashid Ishmail, CISO at Access Bank.

The continued shift to distributed environments, cloud-first architectures, remote workforces and global supply chains has heightened cyber and information risk exposure.

Oversight in distributed environments needs to be strengthened, urges Rashid Ishmail, CISO at Access Bank.

Ishmail will speak at the ITWeb GRC 2025 event on 30 October at The Forum, The Campus, in Bryanston.

He will explain why traditional oversight models often fall short in managing the complexity and velocity of threats emerging from third-party relationships and supply chain interdependencies.

Ishmail will explore how to strengthen oversight mechanisms to effectively identify, assess and mitigate cyber and information risks in distributed ecosystems.

The talk will highlight the convergence of governance, technology and threat intelligence in building resilient oversight frameworks.

Supply chain risk

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, the most common initial causes of data breaches in 2025 in SA were third-party vendor and supply chain compromise, which accounted for 17% of incidents and carried an average cost of R29.6 million.

Local organisations and parts of national critical infrastructure have seen a spike in attacks exploiting third-party and supply chain weaknesses, often via software vendors, contractors or less-protected partners.

Ishmail says the convergence of emerging technologies along all touch points of a company continues to impact the entire third-party and supply chain engagement process, and managing this risk is critical to any-sized operation within any industry.

Click here for more information and to register.