Malatsi finalises appointment of new ICASA councillors

Four new councillors are set to join ICASA’s council.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has finalised the appointment of new members of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Council.

This, after the National Assembly adopted a report recommending four candidates to fill the vacancies.

In a Government Gazette published on 28 May, Malatsi officially declares the formal appointment of Dr Charley Lewis, Dr Joshua Tshifhiwa Maumela, former Broadband Infraco CEO Andrew Matseke and Karabo Mohale as councillors.

Their appointment is effective from the date of their availability, reads the gazette, and they will serve on the council for a four-year term.

The vacancies came about after the four-year term of former councillors Yolisa Kedama, Lewis, Peter Zimri and Luthando Mkumatela ended last November.

Independent authority ICASA defines its council as its highest decision-making body. It consists of nine members, including the chairperson. ICASA plays a vital role in regulating SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry.

Those appointed to serve on the council are selected on the principles of transparency, openness and accountability, commitment to fairness and freedom of expression, according to ICASA.