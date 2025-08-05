Managed AI services key to cloud, data centre investment, says MTN

Sudipto Moitra, GM of Enterprise Solutions at MTN Business.

Managed AI services and machine learning operations will play an essential role in helping businesses benefit from investment in cloud technology and data centre infrastructure, says MTN.

The company has confirmed its sponsorship of the executive dinner alongside the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit on 7 August at The Forum, Bryanston.

MTN believes leading cloud providers differentiate themselves with a rich ecosystem of managed AI services.

According to the operator, these services, such as Amazon SageMaker, Google AI Platform and Azure Machine Learning, abstract away much of the complexity of infrastructure management.

They provide preconfigured environments, automated workflows for training and deployment, and access to pre-trained models, significantly accelerating time-to-value for AI projects.

Sudipto Moitra, GM of Enterprise Solutions at MTN Business, will expound on this topic and also discuss how the synergy between 5G networks and cloud computing is supporting ultra-low latency applications.

Moitra’s presentation will also focus on the growing demands of IOT and connected devices.

Growth potential

Christopher Geerdts, MD at BMIT, is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation about the growth potential in SA’s cloud and data centre sectors.

In addition to investment potential, there will be emphasis on the integration of AI and ML into cloud platforms to provide enhanced services, the growing demands of IOT and connected devices, and implementing FinOps for sound hybrid multicloud financial management.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, said the event is a good opportunity to hear from industry leaders about digital infrastructure and strategies that drive efficiency, agility and resilience at enterprise scale.

“We believe this business dinner is a golden opportunity for business leaders to gain practical, real-world insights on how to modernise infrastructure, optimise cloud strategies and ensure operational resilience.”