Nhlapo looks to lead IITPSA to global alignment

Kelvin Nhlapo, newlyappointed GM of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa.

Kelvin Nhlapo has been appointed GM of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

Nhlapo served as the organisation’s head of business development since 2019 and acting GM from July 2025.

The IITPSA provides structured pathways for ICT practitioners to gain recognised credentials and continuous professional development (CPD). This includes accredited designations, certifications, webinars, events and special interest groups that allow members to deepen expertise, upskill and network with peers and mentors.

In his new role, Nhlapo will oversee the day-to-day activities of the organisation, and drive the implementation of its strategy .

“During his tenure as head of business development and acting GM, Kelvin helped build our value proposition for members and strengthen our ties with IT industry bodies and IT businesses − even across borders,” says IITPSA VP John Singh.

“Therefore, we are confident in his ability to lead day-to-day operations and foster new relationships between the institute and IT stakeholders.”

The GM is the executive director reporting to the board. It is a newly-created position to align the responsibility of the role with market needs, says IITPSA.

Nhlapo holds an MBA from Mancosa, a postgraduate diploma in business management and a Bachelors of Business Administration. He has leadership experience across SA’s technology ecosystem.

“I envision an institute dedicated to delivering meaningful value to its members by supporting their professional growth, recognising their expertise through accredited designations, strengthening their industry connections, and representing their interests through a strong, unified voice that advances careers and upholds the integrity of the profession,” Nhlapo tells ITWeb.

“For prospective members, the IITPSA will stand as a mark of credibility, growth and opportunity, offering a clear pathway to professional recognition, relevance in a rapidly-evolving digital economy and access to a community that opens doors.”

His long-term goals include entrenching IITPSA as the recognised authority and unified voice of SA’s ICT profession.

Nhlapo plans to deepen engagement with government, industry and global partners, and position the institute as a trusted advisor on issues, including AI governance, digital trust and ethical standards.

In the immediate term, Nhlapo says he aims to strengthen the IITPSA’s member value proposition. “I am focused on ensuring every member experiences tangible value, whether through access to SAQA-recognised professional designations, high-impact CPD opportunities, or meaningful industry connections.”

He also plans to accelerate strategic partnerships with academia, corporates and public sector stakeholders to align professional development with industry demand.

Nhlapo emphasises the IITPSA’s role in helping to close the ICT skills gap through structured professional development pathways.

“With the rise of technologies such as artificial intelligence, and increasing cyber security risks, there is a growing need for accountability and ethical practice. Through our IFIP IP3 accreditation, the IITPSA aligns local professionals with global standards of competence and ethics, helping ensure ICT professionals are not only technically capable, but also responsible custodians of digital innovation.”

The IITPSA says under Nhlapo’s leadership, it will position itself as a “future-ready”, inclusive professional home for all ICT practitioners in SA, from students to seasoned professionals, supporting skills development, industry engagement and global alignment.