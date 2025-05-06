SA fights fire with fire in cyber security war

Paul Stuttard, CEO, Duxbury Networking Cape Town.

South Africa is facing an unprecedented wave of cyber threats − driven not only by human ingenuity, but by artificial intelligence (AI). From AI-generated phishing e-mails that mimic trusted senders with pin-point accuracy, to sophisticated ransomware, the digital threat landscape is evolving dramatically.

No longer confined to lone hackers or amateur operations, today’s cyber attacks are often orchestrated by groups using advanced AI tools to penetrate systems, steal data and extort organisations.

In response to these escalating threats, many South African businesses and government institutions are turning to managed detection and response (MDR) services.

As mentioned in my last column, MDR is proving to be a viable and cost-effective solution − particularly for organisations that lack the internal resources to keep pace with the rapidly changing nature of cyber risks.

MDR providers specialise in cyber security, employing dedicated teams of analysts and threat hunters who monitor, detect and respond to intrusions in real-time.

With AI-driven attacks becoming more frequent and complex, the ability to analyse patterns, spot anomalies and neutralise threats before they cause damage is increasingly essential.

Many South African organisations have partnered with global MDR providers, gaining access to cutting-edge technologies and extensive threat intelligence databases.

However, there's a growing movement to develop homegrown capabilities − ensuring South Africa not only keeps up with the rest of the world, but also strengthens its autonomy in the digital space.

At the forefront of this effort are research bodies such as the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Africa, which is a collaboration between the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the Tshwane University of Technology and the University of Johannesburg.

Its stated aim is to support the private and public sectors in driving creative AI technology and knowledge, as well as generate AI applications to enable South Africa to become a competitive player in the global AI arena.

Another body with similar goals is the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR). This is a distributed South African research network, with research groups across eight universities, funded primarily by the Department of Science and Innovation.

The CAIR is virtually hosted and coordinated by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. Its aim is to build world-class AI research capacity in South Africa.

These platforms foster much-needed collaboration between government, academia and industry, and are pivotal in shaping the country’s AI research agenda and – more significantly − for developing innovative cyber security solutions tailored to SA’s unique challenges.

Complementing these local initiatives is a powerful new player on the training front. In January, Microsoft announced a national upskilling initiative to train one million South Africans in AI and cyber security by 2026.

According to Lillian Barnard, Microsoft Africa’s president, “harnessing the transformative power of AI is no longer a futuristic vision, but a tangible reality for organisations seeking to achieve exponential growth and optimisation”.

This ambitious programme is designed to serve multiple sectors − corporate, governmental and youth development − and offers industry-recognised certifications.

Such collaborations between tech giants and national stakeholders enhance the country’s ability to address cyber threats through a better-equipped, digitally-literate workforce. This focus on human capital ensures cyber security resilience is not only about buying the right tools, but also about building the right expertise.

What’s encouraging is that the push for local cyber security strength isn’t limited to policy or international partnerships. As we see, universities and the private sector are increasingly working together to nurture a new generation of AI-savvy cyber security professionals.

These graduates aren’t just learning global best practices − they’re being trained to understand the local context, from national data protection laws to sector-specific risks in key industries, such as finance, health and education.

With a rapidly growing fintech sector and widespread digital adoption across both urban and rural areas, South Africa has much at stake − and a lot of potential.

AI-driven cyber security presents a unique opportunity. By investing in local talent, infrastructure and research, South Africa can strengthen its defences, while building a globally competitive cyber security ecosystem. This isn't simply about reacting to threats − it's about actively shaping the future of cyber security on the continent.

Moreover, developing local solutions helps address key issues around data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. When organisations rely entirely on foreign cyber security providers, they may inadvertently risk exposing sensitive data to foreign jurisdictions, or face challenges aligning with local legislation.

By enhancing local expertise, South Africa can ensure its cyber security strategies align with both national interests and global standards.

However, technology alone isn't enough. As the cyber threat landscape evolves, so too must the country’s policy frameworks and legal protections. The use of AI in cyber crime raises new ethical and legal questions: Who is liable for damages when an AI-generated attack breaches a network? How can laws keep pace with technologies that mutate faster than most regulations can be drafted?

To answer these questions, South Africa needs a renewed focus on cyber security policy − one that recognises the role of AI in both offence and defence. Increased collaboration between government departments, law enforcement, private cyber security firms and academic researchers will be key to shaping a more resilient digital environment.

Ultimately, South Africa stands at a crossroads. By embracing AI not just as a threat but as a powerful tool for defence, the country has the potential to lead in the global cyber security arena.

The key lies in continued investment, cross-sector collaboration and a clear commitment to innovation. Against this background, South Africa is showing that it’s ready to fight fire with fire − and build a future where AI helps protect, not destroy.