SA’s cloud, data centre markets under scrutiny

Ayanda Peta, president of CSA South Africa.

SA’s cloud and data centre markets will be in the spotlight today as technology professionals gather at the ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit 2025 at The Forum, Bryanston.

BMIT’s Christopher Geerdts will get proceedings under way with a presentation on opportunities in SA’s cloud and data centre markets – that are relevant to both local and international investors.

Ayanda Peta, CISO of African Rainbow Minerals and president of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) South Africa Chapter, will provide insight into the role of the organisation in terms of cloud adoption and cloud security, and whether cloud adoption is outpacing the implementation of cloud security strategies.

The event’s agenda includes panel discussions that will tackle issues into the influence of data sovereignty legislation on cloud strategies, and how organisations manage complex multicloud environments.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into balancing the agility of cloud solutions with the necessity for data localisation and compliance, ensuring that strategic decisions align with both operational efficiency and regulatory requirements.

Christopher Geerdts, MD of BMIT.

Experts will also delve into the adoption of financial operations methodologies, where delegates will learn strategies to optimise cloud expenditures, enhance financial accountability and maximise return on investment.

The event will highlight several sub-themes, including migration of ERP to cloud, SA’s regulatory framework for cloud services and how AI is optimising operations and security in data centres.

These will be examined together with strategies for implementing green data centre initiatives to promote sustainability in IT operations.

Click here for more information and to register.