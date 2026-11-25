The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation looks to fill 24 senior management vacancies. (Image source: iStock)

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) is looking to fill 24 senior management vacancies in Pretoria.

The vacancies are listed in the Public Service Vacancy Circular 42 of 2026, and applications close on Friday, 4 December.

Among the vacancies are deputy director-general (DDG) for innovation and sustainable technologies at the DSTI, and chief executive officer of the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI).

A statement notes that each post carries an annual all-inclusive remuneration package of R1 885 710 and requires at least eight years of relevant senior management experience.

The DDG will oversee work that includes supporting the commercialisation of publicly-funded intellectual property and coordinating incentives for private-sector investment in research and development.

Last July, DSTI minister professor Blade Nzimandeseconded the CSIR’s Dr Kenny Tenza for the role of DDG for innovation and sustainable technologies. The secondment was for a 12-month period.

The NACI chief executive will lead work that informs science, technology and innovation policy , including monitoring trends and assessing the performance of the national innovation system, according to the statement.

The department is also recruiting six chief directors in areas that include energy security and net zero, indigenous knowledge systems, space science and innovation partnerships. Each post carries an annual all-inclusive package of R1 554 696.

The remaining vacancies include director posts in health innovation, research and development incentives, renewable power and innovation for service delivery, as well as three senior policy analyst posts.

The senior policy analyst posts each carry an annual all-inclusive package of R1 317 384 and require at least five years of relevant experience at middle or senior management level.

The vacancies appear in annexure N of the circular⁠, on pages 130 to 142. Applicants are required to submit the current Z83 form and a comprehensive CV to the e-mail address listed in the advert.