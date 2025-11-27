Study shows shift in e-hailing public perception

Ride-hailing has become an essential service for some users.

A majority (90%) of surveyed South African ride-hailing users consider ride-hailing services safer than conventional transport modes, such as buses and traditional taxis.

This is according to anew Safety Index report released by Ipsos, commissioned by ride-hailing platform Bolt. The survey was conducted among a sample size 750 South Africans of all ages.

It targeted active ride-hailing users who had used ride-hailing apps within the past 12 months, where major urban centres where ride-hailing services are most active in SA: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

The report findings highlight a significant shift in public perception and the trust that surveyed South Africans place in ride-hailing, compared to other modes of public transport.

At a time when personal security remains a daily concern for many South Africans, the study reveals that ride-hailing has become an essential service for some users, with the sector seeing growing reliance on technology-driven mobility solutions among locals.

Young adults between 25 and 34 years old make up 43% of surveyed users who rely on ride-hailing as a flexible and reliable part of their weekly routines.

Most riders use the service a few times a week (42%) or a few times a month (34%), highlighting its growing importance in everyday life.

Safety perceptions are even stronger after dark, with 92% of South Africans reporting that they feel safe using ride-hailing apps when travelling at night.

Nearly 96% of respondents agree that in-app safety features make ride-hailing a safer option overall, illustrating the value of digital tools in enabling safer journeys.

This sense of security is reinforced by features such as emergency buttons, real-time GPS tracking, driver identification, trip sharing and vetted drivers − features which e-hailers have introduced on their platforms.

This is despite reported incidents from customers who complained about sexual harassment and assault, impostor drivers and dangerous driving experienced during a ride-hailing journey.

Ride-hailing taxi violence has also been rife in SA, rooted in competition over routes and lack of regulation, involving various acts of intimidation and physical harm on e-hailing drivers by metered taxi drivers.

Soyinka Witness, Ipsos director of strategy, Sub-Saharan Africa, explains: “Conducting this study offered a unique window into how South Africans perceive mobility, security and trust.

“The results highlight how essential ride-hailing has become and how strongly safety considerations shape mobility choices. Features that provide control, visibility and reassurance are central to users’ sense of security, particularly for women and young adults.”

A total of 93% of passengers say they have booked a ride for someone else, most often to ensure a family member or friend gets home safely.

About three in four surveyed respondents say ride-hailing helps reduce drunk driving, by providing a convenient alternative to driving after drinking.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, emphasised the company’s ongoing dedication to strengthening safety: “Safety is deeply personal for South Africans, and it remains an absolute priority for us at Bolt.

“Every decision we make, from product innovation to driver training, is rooted in creating an environment where riders and drivers feel protected, respected and supported. These findings affirm the trust the public has placed in us, and we are committed to continuously improving our in-app safety features to meet the evolving needs of everyone who uses our platform.”

In September, the Department of Transport officially gazetted the long-awaited National Land Transport Amendment Act, along with its amended regulations.

The Act introduces e-hailing services as a recognised mode of public transport. It also sets out standards for quality and security that e-hailing platforms must meet to protect passengers and drivers alike.