USAASA to implement approved USAF manual

USAASA has finalised its revised Universal Service and Access Fund. (Image source: iStock)

The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) has a new, ministerial-approved Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) manual.

This follows last November’s faux pas that saw the agency swiftly withdrawthe manual after it was released for public comment without being aligned with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ (DCDT’s) legislative and policy framework.

After addressing the slip-up, USAASA released the revised document in February, calling for public comment.

In a statement issued on Friday, USAASA confirms it engaged the DCDT to align the high-level document with governance principles and national development priorities.

The now-approved manual provides clarity on the fund’s objectives, governance arrangements, funding instruments and accountability mechanisms, says the state entity.

It’s also intended to support competitive, fair and transparent allocation of funding, together with stronger accountability, governance and oversight of funded interventions, it notes.

Minister Solly Malatsi comments: “I acknowledge the constructive collaboration between USAASA and DCDT in refining the manual and ensuring it adequately addresses governance, funding administration, accountability and transparency requirements.

“The approval of the USAF manual represents an important step in strengthening the governance, transparency and effectiveness of the fund,” says acting CEO Thabiso Thukani.

“It provides a clearer framework for administering funding interventions that advance universal access and universal service, particularly in underserved communities. USAASA appreciates the constructive collaboration with the department and will now focus on effective implementation of the manual.”

USAASA is an entity under the DCDT portfolio, which is led by Malatsi. It was established through the Electronic Communications Act, to help roll out universal connectivity with government and private sector partnerships, and to manage the USAF.

The USAF funds projects and programmes that advance digital inclusion and equitable access to ICT by all South African citizens.

USAASA notes the manual is aligned with key national policy and development frameworks, including the National Development Plan, South Africa Connect, the Medium-Term Development Plan and the Digital Economy Masterplan.

“Its implementation is intended to support more equitable access to digital services, strengthen connectivity in underserved communities and contribute to South Africa's broader socio-economic development objectives.”